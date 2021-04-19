PN MEP Roberta Metsola has been chosen to co-lead the European Parliament's report about rules that would prevent libel lawsuits threatening journalists, known as SLAPP.

Following years of pressure, the European Parliament appointed its First Vice-President Metsola to lead efforts with German S&D MEP Tiemo Wölken in a joint report aimed at getting as far-reaching agreement about the so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.

Metsola called it a "watershed moment for journalism" in Europe.

"Journalists face threats of not only violence and murder but legal suits from unscrupulous actors who seek to silence media houses with the threat of vexatious lawsuits.

"Often these are cross-border threats that cost large sums of money to defend just by being filed - irrespective of guilt. The consequences, particularly on smaller independent media houses are devastating and the knock on effect has a negative impact on our democracy and the public’s right to know," she said.

“We want this report to have as wide a backing as possible, so it is significant that we will share the negotiation of the report between two different committees and between two different MEPs from different political groups. I look forward to working closely to get a large majority to back our proposals."

Metsola wants a "clear" EU anti-SLAPP directive tabled by the European Commission by the end of the year.

"This is for Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed with 42 cases pending against her and her assets frozen by the then Maltese Minister for the Economy.

"This is for her family who has to endure defending her name after many people refused to drop libel cases even after her assassination. This is for every media house, every journalist, every blogger and every NGO that have been threatened by crooked politicians, dodgy banks, corrupt corporations and those criminals with everything to lose. We will get this right, for them and for all of us.”