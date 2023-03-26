Roberta Metsola is the public's preferred choice to lead the Nationalist Party, comfortably ahead of both party leader Bernard Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia, according to a new Times of Malta survey.

The survey, held one year on from the election, found that Metsola is the preferred choice for almost a quarter of the public, with Delia close behind at 19% and Grech trailing in third at 11%.

Significantly, Grech’s popularity was also outnumbered by people saying they preferred none of the choices as a leader.

Grech’s popularity increases among people who voted for PN in the last election as well as those who say they would vote for the Nationalists if an election were held today. In both cases, Grech trails Metsola but ranks significantly higher than Delia.

Although respondents listed several other candidates as potential PN leaders, none of them registered over one per cent of total preferences.

The survey, carried out by market research firm Esprimi, collected responses between March 9 and 16, a year after an election that saw another landslide victory for the Labour Party. The survey is based on a sample of 600 respondents with a margin of error of 4%.

Metsola stronger among youths, Delia attracts older vote

The survey reveals a clear age divide between the support base of the two preferred PN leaders. Whereas Metsola is the more popular candidate among candidates under the age of 45, she ranks third among those over the age of 55, trailing both Delia and Grech.

Metsola and Delia are neck and neck amongst voters between the ages of 45 and 55.

Delia is also the more popular choice among Gozitan voters, with over one in five listing him as their preferred PN leader. Both Grech and Metsola trail behind at 19%.

Cross-party support

On the other hand, a quarter of Labour voters listed Delia as their preferred choice for PN leader, with a further one in five opting for Metsola. Grech polled poorly at just 4%.

Grech also failed to draw people who chose not to vote in the last election, gaining just over one per cent of preferences among this group, significantly lower than both Metsola at 22% and Delia at 10%, raising questions about his ability to attract swing voters.