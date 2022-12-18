European Parliament president Roberta Metsola recently visited St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara, where she was a sixth form student between 1995 and 1997. She was welcomed by the college rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo, SJ, the sixth form’s management team, staff and members of the student council.

In his welcome speech, the rector said: “My heartfelt wish is that you may continue to embrace the values you received from your family, and from the education you received from Church schools, including this college. May you continue to do a wealth of good and raise the dignity of the weak and vulnerable in Europe. Above all, may you live as a person for others and with others.”

Metsola addressing the sixth form staff and students at St Aloysius' College Theatre, Birkirkara.

Metsola spoke fondly of her time at the sixth form, mentioning the values she gained and the birth of her interest in activism. Encouraging students to use their voice and their vote well, she said politics is “really a force for good if it is not abused”, adding that we “can’t take values, liberties and democracy for granted”.

We can’t take values, liberties and democracy for granted - European Parliament president Roberta Metsola

In a question and answer session, the Sixth Form Student Council invited Metsola to share her views on various issues, including challenges faced by women in politics and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a message to students wishing to pursue a career in politics, Metsola advised: “Put your hand up, be ready, don’t let anyone hold you back. Just do it.”

As a memento of the visit, sixth form head Gabby Abela presented Metsola with a framed collage of photos of her taken from the college annuals. The EU president then went on a brief nostalgic trip down memory lane viewing the photos of students in her class hanging in one of the sixth form’s corridors.

Metsola ended her visit after having refreshments with the sixth form management team and interacting with students in the corridors.

Attached files Welcome speech by Fr Jimmy Bartolo, SJ

Photos of visit