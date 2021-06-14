Scotland captain Andy Robertson wants his side to inspire a nation in their first major international tournament for 23 years at Euro 2020.

The Scots begin their campaign on home soil in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden against the Czech Republic on Monday and will also have home advantage against Croatia in Group D after a trip to face England at Wembley on Friday.

Robertson was four the last time Scotland reached a finals at World Cup 1998 and even called on schools to scrap lessons for a 15.00 (Malta time) kick-off against the Czechs.

