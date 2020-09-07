Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his side were on a "hiding to nothing" after struggling to beat an inexperienced Czech Republic side, assembled just two days ago, 2-1 in the Nations League on Monday.

The Czechs released their entire first-choice squad and coaching staff after Friday's 3-1 win in Slovakia over fears a coronavirus outbreak in the squad could spread.

After initially announcing the game would be postponed, the Czech football association agreed to name an entirely new squad and coaching staff, consisting of just two players to have previously been capped at senior level by their country.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta