COVID-19 might have delayed our travel plans. However, it did not stop ocean instruments from crossing our borders. A sea surface drifting device released 14km west of Ġnejna on the 24th August 2020, has so far covered 440km, travelling south and back along a circular trajectory. It is currently about 64km south of Malta.

The drifter location and the corresponding sea surface temperature are recorded and transmitted via satellite in real-time every hour. These devices permit us to study the surface circulation patterns in the sea at different spatial scales, and are indicative of marine pollution transport and accumulation zones.

After going down to a latitude of 34.77°N, the drifter followed the Medina Gyre, a known but understudied inter-annual geostrophic circulation that is brought about by water column density instabilities.

For the next 15 months, the autonomous distant robot will remain active, taking surface measurements, and relaying the data back to the University of Malta. Such long-term monitoring systems provide a unique source of information to study the role of the Mediterranean on the climate system, and help us improve our knowledge about the dynamical patters of our sea, especially in the proximity of the Maltese Islands. This work is part of the CALYPSO South project, partially financed by the Interreg V-A Italia-Malta 2014-2020 programme, and coordinated by Prof. Aldo Drago, who leads the Physical Oceanography Research Group within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta.

The mapping of currents from the drifter movements are further used to vali­date sea surface currents data measured by the CALYPSO HF Radar network (www.calypsosouth.eu) that was recently extended by two new stations at Għar Lapsi in Malta and Ta’ Ċenċ in Gozo. These two additional radar sites are providing real-time coverage of sea surface currents maps south of the Maltese Islands.

CALYPSO South addresses the challenges of safer marine transportation, the protection of human lives at sea, and the safeguarding of marine and coastal resources from irreversible damages such as from impact of oil spills.

In this mission, the drifter was released together with a float that was programmed to take measurements of pressure, tempera­ture, and salinity in an area of sea that is sparsely observed. Once deployed, the float initiated a sequence of cycles during which it inflates and deflates a bladder to change its buoyancy. This allows it to ascend or descend at a rate of about 10cm per second in the water column. Once at the surface, it establishes satellite communication and transfers the collected data. So far, the float has been through more than 400 cycles and dived to a maximum depth of 181.5 metres.

These experiments are being coordinated by Dr Adam Gauci with the support of Audrey Zammit from the PORG. Such research is being done in collaboration with the Istituto Nazionale di Oceanografia e di Geofisica Sperimentale (OGS-Italy) that runs the ARGO-Italy programme.

The Maritime Squadron of the Armed Forces of Malta supported the deployment of the instruments.

Dr Adam Gauci is a lecturer with the Department of Geosciences of the Faculty of Science at the University of Malta and is responsible for ocean observations carried out by the Physical Oceanography Research Group.

Sound bites

• A new study has found that bad weather may have exacerbated the influenza pandemic that claimed 50 to 100 million lives between 1917 and 1919. Scientists analysed an ice core taken from a glacier in the European Alps to reconstruct climate conditions during WWI. Incessant rain and cold, caused by an influx of unusually cold air from the North Atlantic Ocean, impacted the migratory patterns of mallard ducks, the main animal host for H1N1 flu virus strains. Whereas normally these ducks would migrate to Russia, they remained longer in Europe, close to military and civilian populations. This situation may have allowed the birds to transfer a particularly virulent strain of H1N1 influenza to humans through bodies of water.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200924135323.htm

For more soundbites listen to Radio Mocha www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/