Internal migration and mobility is one of the key parts of our European way of life. When we joined the European Union in 2004, migration and mobility were two key points which enticed Malta to join.

As a young activist for membership, accession to me meant freedom. The freedom for all Europeans to move freely across all member states to live, study, work or retire. However, even with such a system in place, countries which are doing well economically cannot keep up with the demand for the workers which their economies need.

This is clear in the case of Malta. With full employment, or an unemployment rate of just over three per cent, we are in dire need of more people to join our workforce. This is shown through the recent interviews employers, especially in the tourism sector, have given to the media.

Many employers in various different sectors have made it clear that they are facing a staffing crisis that impinges on the survival and growth of their businesses.

The pandemic brought with it a tough reality for many, including foreign workers in countries other than their own, with many returning to their countries of origin during this difficult period (a reality brought also on some because they were not registered as employed and, therefore, were not entitled to benefits but this requires another article for a thorough discussion).

At the same time, while credit must be given to the government and its COVID-19 strategy, much of Malta’s success during the pandemic was down to the work and dedication of thousands of workers, many Maltese but also hundreds of third country nationals working at the frontline of the pandemic.

Yes, Malta and the EU must work to attract the best of talent while also introducing measures to entice more workers in crucial labour gap areas to Europe for the continued growth of our economy.

The case for legal migration into Europe is clear. However, with a lack of a legal framework governing the arrival of migrant workers, it is understandable that EU citizens may be concerned about any attempt to introduce more migrant workers into our workforces.

What is needed is the right framework which recognises the labour gaps and creates common rules and procedures for both sending and receiving countries. Meanwhile, it is imperative that laws protect these workers from abuse and exploitation which, in turn, also leads to the exploitation of Maltese and European citizens alike.

Early last week, I was appointed spokesperson for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament on an upcoming legislative initiative which will propose a number of legal instruments to the European Commission in relation to labour migration.

I have been tasked with negotiating a set of recommendations to the European Commission to find ways to plug the holes where there are structural labour shortages in Europe’s labour markets which are not being filled by the domestic market.

We need to develop a set of harmonised rules on admission and common rules on the rights of workers.

My main aim in these negotiations is to ensure that these rules serve as the basis for legal, clearly defined pathways for economic migration.

We need a strong skills and talent package addressingthe main shortcomings in current legislation. This should go hand-in-hand with a revision of the long-term residence directive, which would allow economic migrants to also move freely across the EU, among others. This should be linked to the Single Permits Directive.

Above all, we need a system by which European businesses can go through databases of third-country nationals interested in joining the European workforce. Effectively, this would open a safe pathway for verified potential migrants to be chosen by employers, matching the skills of potential workers with the needs of the economy.

In effect, this would also set a clearly established distinction between legal and irregular migration. With such a distinction in place, the EU can set forward with a stronger holistic plan to fight human trafficking, especially in the Mediterranean, by being able to make a stronger distinction between economic irregular arrivals and those fleeing war and persecution.

With such measures in place, the EU can adopt a more distinct approach to migration and assert its focus onto combating human trafficking and deaths in the Mediterranean.

Ultimately, no one wants to risk one’s life trying to get to Europe for employment purposes. Such measures will give people the opportunity to legally apply to do so, in a way which caters to Europe’s specific economic needs.

Cyrus Engerer, Labour MEP