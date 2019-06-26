Out Of The Blues are playing live this evening and next Thursday from 8pm onwards on the Spinola Bay waterfront opposite St Julian’s Band Club.

The five-piece rock and blues band play classic songs from the 1950s to the 1990s, including songs by Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker and The Beatles.

The multicultural band is composed of Mike from Ireland as lead singer, with his distinctive gravelly voice, Sven from Sweden as lead guitarist, Paul, who is half Maltese and half Jordy, on bass, Shaun from England on rhythm, and Jerry from Belgium on drums.

Out Of The Blues will perform this evening and next Thursday from 8pm onwards on the Spinola Bay waterfront opposite St Julian’s Band Club. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/rockbluesmalta.