Frontman JOEL BALDACCHINO speaks to Lara Zammit about the band’s upcoming launch.

Lara Zammit: Your upcoming album Reflections is on the horizon, set to be launched on June 28. Are the retro rock rhythms of Pyramid Suns’ latest singles Cold Wind and The Fool indicative of what we are to expect from the album as a whole?

Joel Baldacchino: It’s quite a tricky question to answer… we consider it to be a bit of both.

Yes, because the retro sound and characteristics of our playing are indeed present in all the tracks. One can think of it as a staple sound of the band. So, our ethos is present within every song.

On the other hand, no, because the style of each song varies. For example, Cold Wind is more of an alternative catchy song, while, for example, The Fool (the first single we released from the album) is more of a classic progressive rock song. This means that certain tracks will be more appealing to a certain demographic of people and vice versa.

We also tried to add a more modern flair to certain tracks, but we don’t want to spoil any surprises just yet.

The band playing at one of their past gigs.

LZ: After having been on the scene since 2014, how would you describe the artistic path that led to the creation of this upcoming album? What was your journey to get here like?

JB: It was an amalgamation of emotions, satisfaction, hardship and accomplishments to say the least. There were highs and there were lows, just like with anything else in life, but since the beginning of the band’s formation, one thing has remained the same – the desire to create music with the complete freedom of expression of each individual musician and without the shackles of styles.

The split with the band’s previous drummer (which was mutual due to different opinions and other reasons) and the fact that with COVID we could not gig, took a toll on the band’s productivity and overall vibe, but as soon as Luke Briffa joined the band just two years ago, we immediately had one thing in mind, namely the creation of our first full-length album.

With his help and encouragement, Kyle, Keith and I all did our utmost to see the seeds of creativity blossom once again.

LZ: With yourself on vocals and guitar, Kyle Fenech on lead guitars, Keith Fenech on bass and Luke Briffa on drums, how does each of the band’s four members contribute to the creation of your music? Is it a combination of different outputs or a symbiosis, where each builds off the contributions of the other? Can you describe the process by which you create your music?

JB: We always wanted to create music that sounds good to us, despite the style or feeling the song would give off. The process of writing the songs is also the same to an extent – we do not have one method of songwriting, although there is a method that is used more than the others, especially for this album.

Pyramid Suns is soon to launch the retro rock album 'Reflections'.

I usually come up with ideas, or, as we like to call them, skeletal songs. I present them to the rest of the band and the song is then developed to fit a band format (as they are usually written on an acoustic guitar).

After the band has finished the song and everyone is happy with the outcome, I then write the lyrics for the songs. Having said that, some ideas happen instantly in the rehearsal space while jamming, or Kyle might come up with an idea that everyone likes, and we’ll work on that.

I think the main reason Kyle and Keith and I stuck together is because we complement each other musically really well, apart from the obvious fact that we are now good friends. You can say that we are like a musical family and Luke was a very welcomed addition to it.

Pyramid Suns’ upcoming album Reflections

Reflections has nine tracks in total: The Desert, Dust, Looking for the Light, Instinctive Lust, Groove Alchemy, Cold Wind, Interlude, Violet and The Fool.

The album urges audiences to reflect on the self and on the way our society works. What am I doing right or wrong? How can I be better? What can I do to impact the society we live in given my position?

“The music, just like us as individuals, is ever-changing” says Baldacchino. “Each of us as musicians always saw the band as an experimental playground. The concept of the album is quite ‘serious’, or weighty, so to speak, but in contrast, the music can be very driving, energetic and sometimes lively and playful.”

Pyramid Suns will perform their latest full-length album Reflections at their launch at Zion, Marsascala on June 28. Reflections was recorded at Temple Studios, Malta. Tickets for the event can be found on trackagescheme.com