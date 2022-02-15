Salernitana hired Davide Nicola as new coach on Tuesday after sacking Stefano Colantuono, as Serie A’s bottom side attempts to pull off a miracle in staying up.

In a statement Salernitana said that Nicola had been “entrusted with coaching of the first team”, without specifying the terms of the former Udinese, Genoa and Torono coach’s contract.

Colantuono was earlier fired after barely four months in charge, with promoted Salernitana on 13 points, eight adrift of Venezia who sit just above the relegation zone.

However they have two games in hand after the Italian Football Federation overturned on Monday Serie A’s decision to dock them a point and hand them a 3-0 defeat for failing to travel to Udinese in December following a spike of Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta