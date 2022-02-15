Salernitana announced on Tuesday they have sacked coach Stefano Colantuono as Serie A’s bottom side attempt to pull off a miracle in staying up.

In a statement Salernitana said that Colantuono was “relieved of his duties as first team coach” and that his assistant Gianfranco Cinello and match analyst Sandro Antonini had also been fired.

Promoted Salernitana presently have 13 points, eight adrift of Venezia who sit just above the relegation zone.

However they have two games in hand after the Italian Football Federation overturned on Monday Serie A’s decision to dock them a point and hand them a 3-0 defeat for failing to travel to Udinese in December following a spike of Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Their home match with Venezia just after the winter break also went unplayed for the same reason, with a decision on that fixture yet to be made.

