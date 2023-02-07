The Gozo Youth Orchestra has just ended a string of successful shows in 2022, commemorating the 20th Anniversary of its inception including a gala show titled The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber to great reviews.

Rock Classics of the 60’s & 70’s will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8pm. The line-up will feature The Gozo Youth Orchestra under the direction of musical director, Maestro Joseph Grech.

The orchestra will once again be joined by Gozo’s CASH & Band, led by John ‘Cash’ Cassar. Also appearing on the night will be Dorothy Bezzina, Sarah Bonnici, Kurt Cassar, Ludwig Galea, Chris Grech and Neville Refalo. The backing vocals will be provided by The 7SPP Choir, under the direction of Dorothy Bezzina.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra in concert.

The show will feature classic numbers from legendary bands such as The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Procol Harlem, Deep Purple, Nazareth, Supertramp, The Animals, Pink Floyd, Boston and artists such as Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Elton John and David Bowie. The producers are sure that there is something there for every fan

Tickets are available online from www.showshappening.com or from the ticket hotline +356 2559 5750.