In a stellar performance set to electrify rock-loving audiences, Teatru Manoel is presenting Stones to Peppers – An Acoustic Journey Through the Rock Classics.

This Teatru Manoel production is the brainchild of Ozzy Lino, who also serves as director and performer in this vibrant ode to rock. His idea behind the choice of music was to have numbers by chart-topping bands The Rolling Stones and Red Hot Chili Peppers, mixed in with well-known hits from other artists in a unique little twist. Some of these include U2, REM, Jimi Hendrix, 4 Non Blondes, Madonna and David Bowie, among the other greats being featured.

“The genre changes throughout the show, but the electro-acoustic element brings it all together,” explained Ozzy.

Local artists Claudia Faniello and Klinsmann Coleiro will perform alongside Ozzy, and will be joined on stage by Wayne Camilleri and Ryan Magro on the guitar, Stefan Xuereb on the bass, Kurt Scerri on raw tarbuka-style drums, and Aaron Sammut on the congas and bongos to round off the rhythm section.

“The artists I chose for this concert are all of a certain calibre, and each one has done the hard yards as far as performing live goes,” said Ozzy of the cast and band members, who have indeed all made a mark on the local music scene.

Reflecting on the preparation process, Ozzy added: “All the artists have played together in the past – some even go back over 20 years. This made communication between us easier, as we all speak the same language when it comes to music. Everyone was well prepared, so rehearsals went smoothly, and we enjoyed our time together, while sharing a few good laughs.”

As Ozzy’s first production at the Manoel, his goal is to get audiences to sing along – something that should not be difficult given the memorable and universally popular playlist lined up for the show, which is bound to stir up fond memories and emotions for many. He also opens up about how the production is a welcome opportunity for the performers to finally step into their element again.

“Putting this together has been a lot of fun, as we artists have suffered a thirst unquenched over the past two years due to the pandemic – until now.”

Ozzy and the production team have also worked hard to transmit this fervour to audiences through a set-up of props and lighting that create the perfect mood and atmosphere. Coupled with a majestic theatre that, in itself, never fails to impress, audiences can expect a visual experience as powerful as the music it complements.

While Ozzy believes that performing will always be his niche, he added: “The production and direction side of it all has been a great experience and Teatru Manoel has been very helpful in making this concert a reality.” Sharing his views on the production, Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit said: “Stones to Peppers brings some truly infectious tunes to the stage of the national theatre, performed by some of the best names in the local music industry. This is a treat that any music fan is sure to relish.”

Stones to Peppers – An Acoustic Journey Through the Rock Classics will be performed at Teatru Manoel on March 29, 30 and 31, 2022 at 8pm. The event is suitable for audience members aged six and above and is in line with current public health recommendations. Tickets may be booked via email at bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone on 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.