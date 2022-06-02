The seventh edition of the much-awaited RockAstra, organised by the Astra Theatre and La Stella Philharmonic Society, will be held at Independence Square on Saturday, at 9pm.

After a lapse of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, La Stella is emerging more vigorous, presenting a vast repertoire of chart-topping rock pieces adorned by the inescapable cool and strong performance from the top voices of Malta’s music scene under the direction of Sigmund Mifsud.

Hot on the heels of the latest tour-de-force, record-breaking Sister Act musical production, super-star Dorothy Bezzina, of Deloris Van Cartier fame, will also be fronting Saturday’s RockAstra’s star-studded line-up.

The string of successes of the past editions is a guarantee of this year’s RockAstra, featuring a spectacular stage production of captivating graphics and enthralling lights.

RockAstra forms part of the 2022 Gozo Rocks and Pops Festival organised by the Gozo Ministry. The concert is also supported by the Victoria Local Council and the Astra’s lounge-café-bistro.

Entrance is free of charge, on a first-come first-served basis.