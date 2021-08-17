Arthaus is presenting a mini concert featuring rock and pop-rock favourites from the likes of Aerosmith, Guns ’n’ Roses, U2, Bon Jovi and Muse. Titled Rockwired, the event will be taking place tomorrow at Ġnien Laparelli, Valletta.

The concert will feature an 18-piece choir directed by Claire McCartin and a six-piece rhythm band led by Ryan Paul Abela (bass) and including Melchior Busuttil on drums, Luke Grech and Stefan Farrugia on guitars and Edward Grech and John Cutajar on keyboards.

The event is supported by Festivals Malta.

Limited tickets are available from www.arthaus.mt/rockwired. No sale of tickets will be allowed at the door and attendees have to present a valid vaccination certificate at the entrance. All health protocols as regards COVID-19 will be adhered to. For more guidelines, visit the above website.