Rock in the Forest is back with its annual live concert after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year’s event, entitled Best of Rock in the Forest – 10th Anniversary Edition Concert, will be held on August 26 at Chateau Buskett, limits of Rabat.

This year’s concert is set to showcase the best songs from previous editions held over the past 10 years. These include songs from the Foo Fighters, Queen, Green Day, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Muse, The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Kings of Leon, Metallica, Coldplay, U2, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, White Stripes, Cranberries, Kiss, Bon Jovi and many more.

Joe Debono, who passed away last year due to ALS, performing together with other band members at the last edition of Rock in the Forest held in 2019.

The concert is envisioned in aid of DAR Bjorn, Malta’s nursing home for sufferers of ALS, MS and other neurological conditions, and which already accommodates 13 residents in DAR Bjorn Qormi, with the new DAR Bjorn in Żebbuġ being able to accommodate 30 residents.

Rock in the Forest will take place a month before the planned fundraising marathon event for DAR Bjorn Respite, which will be an extension of DAR Bjorn Żebbuġ and which will help ease some of the responsibility put on the caretakers in times where they cannot care for the patient.

Gianni Zammit and Wayne Camilleri will be once again special guest artists in Rock in the Forest 2022 on August 26.

The choice to raise funds for DAR Bjorn and ALS Malta was also driven by the sad demise in 2021 of Joe Debono.

Debono, a well-known personality who had also portrayed the popular TV character James Bondin on Xarabank, had unfortunately been diagnosed with ALS.

Debono, who was an avid fan of Rock in The Forest, sang in the last edition held in 2019. The upcoming 2022 event is therefore being held in his memory.

The concert features the participation of 14 local singers and musicians, including guest artists Gianni Zammit (RUG) and guitarist Wayne Camilleri, as well as resident singers Simaria Galea, David Ellul Mercer, Sarah De Marco and Jeanelle Newell.

The unique atmosphere on stage, and off stage, during Rock in the Forest.

The Rock in the Forest core band features event founder David Perotti (guitars, vocals), Kristina Perotti (drums), guitarists Carl Tanti, Georgius Mifsud (Checkmate MT), Mario Saliba, bassist Cliff Smith (Rising Sunset) and drummer Franco Aloisio (who, together with Cliff Smith, were former Corkskrew members) and keyboardist Sergio Bellizzi.

“This year is a special edition because we mark the 10th anniversary since we organised the first concert in Chateau Buskett. Since then, we grew from strength to strength and increased the overall line-up. We take pride in entertaining the audience and this year’s event, while remembering our friend Joe Debono, will raise funds for DAR Bjorn,” said Perotti.

The concert venue, Chateau Buskett, during Rock in the Forest 2019.

Over the years, Rock in the Forest raised funds for various charities and NGOs including Terry Time Trust, Dr Klown, Assistance to Children in Care Association (ACICA) and Wateraid.

Doors open at 7.30pm and entrance is against a donation of €10, with proceeds of the event going to DAR Bjorn. While general standing space is available, table bookings for diners are available while the bar area will be open throughout the evening. Early bookings for those who would like a table is advisable. Catering will be provided by Corinthia and diners can book a table by sending a private message on Rock in the Forest Facebook page or by e-mail to krisper01@outlook.com More info and event page on https://www.facebook.com/rockintheforest.