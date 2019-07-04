The eight edition of the ‘Rock in the Forest’ concert will be held on Saturday at 8pm at Chateau Buskett, in Buskett.

This year’s concert will offer a feast of classic, modern and contemporary rock hits by bands and singers such as Queen, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Zucchero, AC/DC, Metallica, Green Day, Bon Jovi, U2, Anouk, Alice Cooper, Lady Gaga and Oasis.

Nineteen local singers and musicians will perform in the concert, including Gianni Zammit (RUG), Charles Busuttil (Muzzle), Georgius Mifsud (Shades of Green), Simaria Galea, Malcolm Portelli (Dusk), David Ellul Mercer, Sarah De Marco, Jean Elle Newell and Joe Debono.

The Rock in the Forest core band is composed of event founder David Perotti (guitars, vocals), Kristina Perotti (drums), guitarists Carl Tanti, Georgius Mifsud, Daniel Debono and Mario Saliba, bassist Cliff Smith and drummer Franco Aloisio (both ex-Corkskrew), keyboardist Sergio Bellizzi, and John Tanti (saxophone).

Proceeds from the concert will go in aid of the Terry Time Trust, in honour of DJ and radio manager Terry Farrugia, who passed away on May 31, as well as to raise funds to help and support his family with outstanding medical costs.

Rock in the Forest 2019 will be held on Saturday at 8pm at Chateau Buskett. Admission is against a €10 donation. Those attending may also book a table and place orders early to enjoy the show. Ample parking space is available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/rockintheforest;

#RockinTheForest; #TerryTime