The annual rock concert Rock in the Forest, in its eight edition, will be held on August 31 at Chateau Buskett, limits of Rabat.

The 2019 event will be held in aid of the Terry Time Trust, with the goal of honouring the be­loved DJ and radio manager Terry Farrugia, who passed away on May 31 after a long battle with cancer.

The concert pays tribute to him and his hard work in the local music scene, as well as to raise funds to help and support his family with outstanding medical costs.

This year’s Rock in the Forest will be offering a true feast of classic, modern and contemporary rock hits, among them songs from the likes of Queen, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Zucchero, AC/DC, Metallica, Green Day, Bon Jovi, U2, Anouk, Alice Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oasis and many more.

David Perotti, Sarah De Marco and Jean Elle Newell in Rock in the Forest 2018.

The concert features the par­tici­pation of 19 local singers and musicians, including Gianni Zammit (RUG), Charles Busuttil (Muzzle), Georgius Mifsud (Shades of Green), Simaria Galea, Malcolm Portelli (Dusk), David Ellul Mercer, Sarah De Marco, Jean Elle Newell and Joe Debono.

The Rock in the Forest core band features event founder David Perotti (guitars, vocals), Kristina Perotti (drums), guitarists Carl Tanti, Georgius Mifsud, Daniel Debono and Mario Saliba, bassist Cliff Smith and drummer Franco Aloisio (both ex-Corkskrew), keyboardist Sergio Bellizzi and John Tanti (saxophone).

“When all this started in my back garden nine years ago as a gig for a few friends and family, I never thought the event would grow from strength to strength for another eight years.

The team of musicians and singers last year.

“In 2012 we moved to Chateau Buskett for the first official edition and renamed the event Rock in the Forest. Throughout the years we rocked in the middle of Malta’s only forested area, while raising funds for various NGOs. This year will be a special one as we honour Terry and raise funds for his trust.

“These last few years have seen thousands of people attending our concerts, and this year we pro­mise another show to be remembered,” said David Perotti.

Doors open at 8pm and entrance is against a donation of €10, with proceeds going to the Terry Time Trust. Table bookings are available, and diners are encouraged to place orders early to enjoy the show, while the bar area will be open throughout the evening. Ample parking facilities are available at Chateau Buskett. For more information access the event page on https://www.facebook.com/ rockintheforest.

Sergio Bellizzi on keyboards and Franco Aloisio on drums during last year’s Rock in the Forest.