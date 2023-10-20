From Opera vs Pop at Ggantija Temples in August, to Germany Tour with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony treated in the past, present and AI versions (with a visit to Beethoven’s birth place in Bonn on the side) in September to Rock Classics of the 1960’s and 70’s at Aurora Theatre this October.

On Friday, October 27 at 8pm, for one night only, The Gozo Youth Orchestra, 7SPP, and, with the support of Festivals Malta, will present their latest collaboration. Rock Classics of the ‘60s and ‘70s is the latest and most challenging rock orchestral production. This can prove an added value event to those come over to Gozo for the Opera weekend at Astra.

The line-up will feature The Gozo Youth Orchestra under the direction of musical director, Maestro Joseph Grech. They will be joined by Cash & Band. Also appearing on the night, will be a talented line-up of local guest vocalists, including Dorothy Bezzina, Sarah Bonnici, Kurt Cassar, Ludwig Galea, Neville Refalo, are among the best-known singers on the Maltese music scene. The backing vocals will be provided by The 7SPP Choir, under the direction of Dorothy Bezzina.

The show will feature classic numbers from legendary bands such as The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Procol Harum, Deep Purple, Nazareth, The Animals, Pink Floyd, Boston and artists such as Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Elton John and David Bowie. The scores for this show have been prepared by Daryl McKenzie, who will be travelling from Australia to enjoy his orchestrations and direct three numbers himself.

The production is supported by Festivals Malta, Visit Malta, Ministry for Gozo, the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo, Arts Council Malta, The General Soft Drinks Co., Paul Stellini Design Studio, Aurora Bistro Café’, The Duke Boutique Hotel and HOG.

For reservations visit www.teatruaurora.com.