Rock the South festival returns in 2022 with a line-up of local and international artists between July 8 and 10 at Zion, Marsascala. The festival is celebrating its ninth edition following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a staple of the local music scene and highly anticipated by alternative music enthusiasts, the upcoming ninth edition of Rock the South will feature two stages and a silent disco area.

Speaking to Times of Malta, festival organiser Nick Morales says Rock the South audiences can expect a musical line-up featuring different artists and styles.

“There are more artists than usual this year as we introduced a new ‘band in a camp’ stage at the silent disco tent. We have a great local artist line-up, but we also have some amazing foreign acts coming, including our biggest name to date, Iggor Cavalera.”

Cavalera, former drummer of metal stalwarts Sepultura, will be playing at the festival’s main stage with an exclusive solo electronic modular headline set. Other international artists include Scottish artists The Joy Hotel (UK), Balothizer (GR), Indubstry (IT), Zkeletonz (UK) and Chris Birdd (MT/UK).

Local alternative artists include the Beangrowers, BNI, Brodu, Nomad Son, Manatapu, RAS, Eddie Fresco, Beesqueeze, Eyes to Argus, The Velts, Pyramid Suns, Align The Tide, BILA, Bark Bark Disco, Freedom Fighters, A Broken Design, 400ppm, Lady Lizard, Caro Etern, Grotium, Double Standard, Bennie Blue, Hemplifier, Edgar Allan Paul, Goldstein and A Black White Satellite.

The headphone-only silent disco/band in a camp tent stage will feature a line-up of local and international live artists throughout the weekend.

Seeing as this is Rock the South’s comeback festival following recent COVID-19 upheaval, Morales reiterates how the pandemic was extremely difficult for the whole entertainment industry, but says he is enthusiastic about its future as the industry recovers.

“From what I can see from the events I have been attending lately, it looks like it will be a summer to remember. People want to go out and have an amazing time listening to live music.”

Tickets are available from shop.trackagescheme.com/event/rock-south-2022. Thanks to: Festivals Malta, Brown’s Pharmacy, Cisk, Ziggi Rolling Papers, Jagermeister Malta, Amrita Foot Care and Wellness Center, PRS for Music, Urban Valley Resort & Spa, White Noise, Trackage Scheme, TSS Sound System, Kewn Records and ZION Bar.