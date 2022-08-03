After a pandemic-induced sit-down concert last year, Rockestra is set to return this September as an open-air standing event that will feel more like a festival, its organser has promised.

Paul Borg Bonaci said the annual charity concert was so successful last year that they considered it as a seated format long-term, but ultimately decided it was "too quiet".

"Rockestra's audience likes to sing and dance, and that is indeed when Rockestra is at its best," he said as he announced details of the event that has run for 13 years.

For the first time in its history, it will be an open-air concert and people will be able to stay for more music, entertainment, food and drinks even after the concert ends.

"This year it will look more like a festival, than a concert," Borg Bonaci explained at the launch in Verdala Palace on Wednesday.

"Every year people tell us they would have liked to stay there longer after the concert itself ends, so this year, the event won't end after the concert."

He said the open-air format will allow the September 10 show at the MFCC grounds in Ta' Qali to take on a new dimension with sound and light special effects.

"I know you liked the seated version better, Your Excellency, but the people love to sing and dance," said Paul Borg Bonaci. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli

The concert is held in partnership with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Office of the President, and all proceeds go to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation in its efforts to help families get medical treatment for serious illnesses abroad.

"I don't think I need to justify why this is a good cause. And we want to keep it going because there is a great need," President George Vella said.

"I don't wish to spoil the mood this morning, but there are several challenges that we're facing because the costs have increased. We have just been in London, meeting patients who are undergoing treatment, and they anguished us."

The concert is held in partnership with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Office of the President. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli.

He said the concert is specially designed for all generations and thanked all those involved in organising it.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said that just as music gives colour to life, financial contributions to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation give hope to people dealing with serious illnesses and their families.

Shadow culture minister Julie Zahra and Malta Philharmonic Orchestra CEO Sigmund Mifsud were also present for the launch event.

This year's edition of Rockestra will see the return of familiar faces like Ira Losco, Mikaela, Chris Grech, Paul Borg Bonaci, Klinsmann, Amber and Moira Stafrace, but it will also include some newcomers, such as Drakard and Kevin Paul.

Early bird discounted tickets are on sale until August 13.