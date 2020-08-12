This year’s edition of Rockestra has been cancelled, the Office of the President said.

It said in a statement the decision was taken because of the COVID-19 situation and the directives issued by the health authorities.

Rockestra was one of the biggest events held to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Office of the President hoped the situation will improve and encouraged everyone to abide by the directives and advice issued by the health authorities.

It also encouraged those who can to contribute to the fund for the MCCFF to continue helping those in need since requests for assistance were still coming in daily.