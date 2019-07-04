Participants in the forthcoming Rockestra concert held a promotional rock concert at Għadira Bay, with the artistic director, Sigmund Mifsud, making a spectacular entrance - he was lowered down from an AFM helicopter to a waiting boat.
See highlights below.
Rockestra will be held on September 28 to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund.
