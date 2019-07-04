Participants in the forthcoming Rockestra concert held a promotional rock concert at Għadira Bay, with the artistic director, Sigmund Mifsud, making a spectacular entrance - he was lowered down from an AFM helicopter to a waiting boat.

See highlights below.

Rockestra will be held on September 28 to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund. 

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus