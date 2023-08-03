This year's edition of Rockestra, the annual musical event to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund, will be held on Saturday, September 30.

Held as usual at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) the theme will be “More Than a Feeling”.

For the first time, Rockestra’s musical director will be Mro Aurelio Belli who explained at the event launch on Thursday that he had also benefited from help from the Community Chest Fund after suffering cancer. He felt that through Rockestra he would be giving something back to the fund.

Among the singers taking part this year are Aidan Drakard, David Loewe, Mikaela, Moira, Martina, Kersten Graham, Kevin Paul, Kenneth, Matthew James, Klinsmann, Raquela, Chris Grech, Peter Grech, Frank Calleja, Lara Dimech, Brooke Borg, and Pawlu Borg Bonaci

President George Vella thanked the organisers as well as The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the singers. The ultimate aim of this event, he said, was to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund which supports hundreds of people, many suffering illness.

Also present for Rockestra’s launch, now in its fifteenth year, were the chairman of the Board of Administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund John Huber, the Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and the Opposition’s Spokesperson for culture Julie Zahra.

Tickets for Rockestra 2023 can be purchased at showshappening.com. Those who buy tickets by 18 August will benefit from a discount.