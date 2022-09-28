Rocksteady unlocks the true potential of data with data-driven marketing to make better decisions and have the best formula to effectively take The Plaza Shopping Centre's digital strategy across online users to be able to create, interact, collaborate and share content, in text, images and video, and ultimately maximise ROI in both time and money.

Digital marketing and technology have always been key aspects of The Plaza’s philosophy for success, and with the impact of COVID, implementing data-led and smart marketing has never been more critical to success in the industry. In collaboration with Rocksteady Digital Agency, the shopping centre has introduced a new diversity and lifestyle-focused campaign, titled - ‘…For every lifestyle. For every moment.’ - to debut the spring/summer season of 2022 in Malta, promoting the best brands under one roof.

This forms a part of The Plaza’s constant commitment to deliver a top-level consumer and client experience, as well as a drive to constantly boost the footfall in individual outlets when visiting the shopping mall.

There is no doubt today that a strong web presence is an essential part of every communications campaign. Through extensive industry research, competitor analysis, internal knowledge, and in collaboration with award-winning digital marketing agency, The Plaza was able to launch a 70-second film, titled - ‘By Your Side’, that invites people to witness shared moments brought to life with one ever-expansive journey, made up of many unique lifestyles.

The design, development and execution of a bespoke strategy and digital marketing campaign would compete with Malta’s already booming consumer market, building upon its sound heritage as Malta's first shopping mall which opened in 1993 and is still welcoming people today.

Executing the appropriate digital strategy to maximise our audience reach, by means of video production, PR, digital media and perfectly crafted creative content.

A well-thought-out strategy is crucial to the success of any project and ensures that the business objectives are met. We executed strategy through market research, big data, and business intelligence by creating a unique user-centric customer journey. From ideation to delivery, we fostered CX and digital transformation by producing designer-quality customer journey maps and personas, to deliver insights that matter to the business.

“The idea was to make the most out of The Plaza’s video campaign ‘…For every lifestyle. For every moment.’ and direct the audience to a dedicated landing page on The Plaza’s website,” said Alan Cini, managing director at Rocksteady.

Landing pages are an essential aspect of any marketing campaign. They target qualified leads, deliver pertinent product details, and capture valuable contact information. ‘Shop The Look’ features the full 70-second film, in a seamless, five-scene movie, we travel through different personalities and lifestyles, that The Plaza welcomes to unlock a borderless world. We showcase the routines that come when people from different walks of life gather outside the shopping centre to share, converse, and ultimately build moments in their life.

Every piece of content that we create is linked to our strategic goals

This has been accomplished through consistent and targeted, organic and paid marketing, the launch of various video splits promoting the five individual scenes, and a skilful mixture of visual elements and imagery underlining items from relevant fashion brands, retail stores, food outlets and training hub, all found inside The Plaza and collaborating on the campaign.

The film was directed by Alan Cini and Damian Sciberras.