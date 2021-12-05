ROCS director Rachel Vella was named overall outright winner of Malta’s Best Business Woman Awards 2021 after scoring first in top five categories. These are Malta’s ‘Best Business Leader of the Year’, ‘Most Inspiring Business Woman of the Year’, ‘Best CEO of the Year’, ‘Best Woman in Consumer Business 2021’ and the coveted ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The awards, organised by Dynamic Events Ltd in collaboration with the Malta Business Review, were announced during a gala award ceremony that took place on November 26.

The organisers saluted Vella’s numerous achievements in the sector, describing her as a “hard-working businesswoman” whose tactical sales and account management campaign add value to the client’s revenue stream while maximising customer experience despite the downturn in the travel industry.

Vella was also voted ‘Woman of the Year 2021’ by the Malta Business Review’s board of journalists.

Reacting to the awards, Vella said: “I am truly overwhelmed and humbled to be given such prestigious titles. Furthermore it is an honour for me to receive these awards and to represent ROCS Group. I look forward to continuing the group’s journey from strength to strength as we plan new projects and new expansions through 2022. This has been possible thanks to the work ethic and foundations that have been instilled from within, and which have allowed us to build one of the best known and strongest brands in Malta.”

Other nominees included CEO of Cassar Marine Group, Andrea Cassar; BetConstruct regional director Malta Kristina Hambardzuminyan; La Vela Restaurant owner Michelle Muscat; and many others.