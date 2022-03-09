The ROCS group said on Wednesday it will be offering Ukrainians fleeing war "a shortened" recruitment process and it will also cover the costs of housing for the first month once hired.

In a post on Facebook, the company, which operates a travel agency and hair and make-up salons among other activities, said it was taking the initiative to assist refugees from Ukraine "in view of the current crisis".

"In view of the current crisis in Ukraine, the ROCS Group will enable people coming from this country a recruitment process shortened to a minimum as well as covering the full costs of housing for the first month once hired.

"INGLOT, our partner in Poland, will support the recruitment process. We are currently looking for people who will join us within the following teams: Travel agents, travel call centre executives, hairstylists, shoe sales assistants, clothes sales assistants, retail sales assistants, storekeepers, drivers, housekeepers and maintenance."

The post also included a translation in Polish and Ukrainian.

The company also said that no covering letter would be needed and interested candidates would only have to submit a brief resume or CV.

Malta has so far taken in 26 Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday. It remains unclear how many others have travelled to Malta to be with family.

The United Nations said on Tuesday the number of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion has reached two million, with most arriving in Poland, Moldova, and Romania.

Malta has also agreed to offer oncology treatment to cancer patients from Ukraine, with five patients at a time to be treated at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

According to Abela, the government is also in talks with NGO Puttinu Cares to provide care to young cancer patients.