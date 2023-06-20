Alexander Chetcuti discovered his aptitude for sales early on in his career. By combining this talent with the world of finance – along with a strong work ethic, perseverance and a love of learning – he has gone on to manage Investments at the ROCS Group by the age of 23.

“I have worked in various sectors within the finance and the sales industries, and started climbing my career ladder at such a young age with the help of many individuals and a huge learning curve,” recalls Chetcuti.

Joining the ROCS Group two years ago, Chetcuti’s potential to lead and expand the Investments division was immediately spotted by those at the top. “We sat down and discussed our goals and future plans for the Investments team,” he explains. “The Board of Directors and the CEO both played a major role in getting the ball rolling on such a huge task, supporting us every step of the way. My team at the start was much smaller, with nine people for the first few months. But my goal then remains the same today: to enlarge the team to enhance the operation and become market leaders in the sector.”

Indeed, ROCS Invest now comprises a team of 30, including three team leaders and a division-specific call centre of six people. To manage such a growing team in such a fast-paced industry, Chetcuti adheres to a strong daily routine that values positivity and a healthy mindset as much as productivity and results. “I wake at around 6am and go for a quick run, which helps to start the day on a good note. I try to keep positive and avoid negativity as much as possible,” he shares. “Unless I have external meetings, my working day starts around 10am – avoiding morning traffic and the negative vibe it brings. From there, apart from servicing my own clients as a personal financial consultant, I still fit multiple meetings around managing the large ROCS Invest team.”

While the 30-strong team continues to grow, so does the versatile portfolio it offers to ROCS Invest clients. Of its many products – each designed to fit the needs of a diverse range of clients – the most popular remain the Mapfre Personal Pension Plan and Child Savings Plan. “More and more clients are realising that, financially, the national pension may not be enough to create the fun-filled and relaxed retirement they deserve, especially after a lifetime spent working,” Chetcuti points out. “Through the Mapfre Personal Pension Plan, we help them to prepare something extra for this time of their lives. Likewise, with the Mapfre Child Savings Plan, parents can give their children a huge head-start in their teens and early adult years, to save enough theoretically to cover a down-payment on a property. Our main goal is that our clients can achieve financial freedom, at whatever stage of their life – of which I’m very proud.”

And, to realise that goal, the ROCS Invest team aim to deliver a service that is second-to-none. “Clients approach us because they know, as part of the ROCS Group, that they will receive exceptional service and that we are the market leaders when it comes to Investments. This is one of the many benefits of working with ROCS – that name means trust, commitment and integrity. The Directors, CEO, and management are all focused on achieving one important goal, day after day: customer satisfaction. With this as the primary goal, timely results are easily achieved. With 50 years of ROCS comes 50 years of excellent, tailor-made solutions for any client," affirms Chetcuti.

Indeed, service has been the cornerstone of the ROCS Group since its inception more than 50 years ago by the Vella family, alongside founder and chairman Charles Alexander Vella. From its beginnings in hospitality, the Group has grown to become Malta’s market leader in travel, real estate, media, insurance, financial services, leisure, recruitment and retail – and is even a household name in Libya and the UAE.

Founded in 1992, ROCS Invest has mirrored both the growth trajectory and the unique company culture of the Group ever since. "The investments division is always looking to grow and offer opportunities for progress and development. Last year, we expanded the team, created team leader positions, employed more personal financial consultants, and opened the call centre, providing an excellent opportunity for those interested in exploring the world of investments, working hard and playing even harder!”

“The company culture at ROCS is innovative, rewarding and supportive, with room to grow not just in Investments, but across the Group. With ROCS, you find the potential to learn and to grow your career, while receiving excellent remuneration and incredible incentives benefits. We have regular events to recognise great results, including all-expenses-paid, five-star trips abroad through the Group's Travel division. ROCS Group is the ultimate package for employees!" concludes Chetcuti.

For more information about ROCS Group, ROCS Invest and its current career opportunities, visit www.rocsgrp.com/careers.

ROCS Co. Limited is an enrolled Tied Insurance Intermediary under the Insurance Distribution Act for MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. (MMSV). MMSV (C-15722) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act. Both entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.