Memories of 2018 will be in mind this week as the Malta national team aims to recreate the successful gold-medal-winning FIBA Small Countries of Europe championship, this time taking place in Dublin. Former vice-captain turned assistant coach RODERICK VELLA spoke with Kurt Aquilina ahead of the team’s opening game against San Marino today…

Roderick Vella has been known as the Malta national team’s point guard for the past ten years.

Together with the rest of the Malta clan under coach Andrea Paccarie, the team took the gold medal three years ago with a 75-59 victory over Norway in the San Marino final. However, this time around, Vella will be Paccarie’s assistant on the sidelines as Malta play San Marino today (tip-off: 16.00).

