The Malta Darts Association has recently held its Annual General Meeting and Roderick Zammit was appointed as the new president of the governing body.

During the meeting, nominations for the new committee were received and a new administrative team was appointed to take charge of the associatin.

Zammit was named as the new president while David Abdilla and Tony Tonna were installed as vice-presidents. Joe Borg will act as treasurer while Noel Gauci will be in charge of internal affairs.

For the first time, the posts of general secretary and public relations officer were nominated by the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will be represented by two members of the Council that will be nominated by the clubs of the First Division so they can participate in the actions of the committee. The same procedure will be undertaken for second and third division clubs.

So far, 260 players have registered to compete in in this season’s competitions, with 28 teams expected to take part.

The national championship will consist of four categories, namely eight-a-side, five-a-side, four-a-side and the Premier League.