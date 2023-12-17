Brendan Rodgers apologised after Celtic lost successive Scottish Premiership games for the first time in 10 years as Hearts earned a shock 2-0 victory at Parkhead on Saturday.

First-half goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley gave Hearts their first league win at Celtic since 2007, prompting furious Hoops fans to turn their wrath on the club’s board of directors.

It was March 2013 when Celtic last lost consecutive league games, against Motherwell and Ross County.

Shankland’s free header and Kingsley’s 25-yard free-kick saw Hearts end a 14-match losing run at Celtic.

It also secured their first victory in any competition at Parkhead in 25 games, since Michael Stewart’s penalty earned a League Cup win in 2009.

