Leicester parted company with manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday as they look to maintain their Premier League status.
The Foxes dropped into the relegation zone after conceding late to lose 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, which extended their winless run to six games.
Rodgers, who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first ever FA Cup win in 2021, but leaves by mutual consent.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us