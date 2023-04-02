Leicester parted company with manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday as they look to maintain their Premier League status.

The Foxes dropped into the relegation zone after conceding late to lose 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, which extended their winless run to six games.

Rodgers, who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first ever FA Cup win in 2021, but leaves by mutual consent.

