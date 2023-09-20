A “bitterly disappointed” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was left to rue the “inexperience” of two players sent off in a 2-0 Champions League loss to Feyenoord but said the Scottish champions had proved they could be competitive.

Before Celtic went down to nine men in the space of five minutes halfway through the second half, “we were well in the game,” Rodgers said.

“Unfortunately for us, we got the two players sent off and it’s a difficult level 11 v 11, but 11 v nine is really difficult,” he said.

Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke was shown a second yellow card after pulling back Brazilian striker Igor Paixao in the box. He was barely down the tunnel when substitute Odin Thiago Holm also saw red for a studs up late challenge.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com