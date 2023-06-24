Brendan Rodgers said restoring Celtic’s success in European competition is his target after taking charge of the Glasgow giants for a second time.

Celtic have won 11 of the last 12 Scottish Premiership titles and 17 domestic trophies in the past seven seasons.

Rodgers won seven of those during his first stint at Parkhead in two-and-a-half years between 2016 and 2019.

However, the Northern Irishman is the only Hoops manager to win a Champions League group game in the past decade.

Celtic have not won a knockout tie beyond the qualifying stage in any European competition since 2004.

