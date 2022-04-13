Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, scored her first international goal as the United States thrashed Uzbekistan 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Rodman, 19, rifled home a low shot in the 72nd minute after coming on as a second-half substitute for the reigning world champions at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Rodman’s first international goal came in her third appearance at the international level.

