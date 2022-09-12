For the first time ever a Maltese driver came very close to being crowned European Champion for Professional Drivers as Rodney Gatt had an outstanding performance during the two-day championship which took place at the racetracks of Wallonie and Tongres in Belgium.

At the end of the first day, Gatt was leading with Italian driver Alessandro Gocciadoro after four races but the Maltese driver had the advantage of having won a race when he went first past the post in the third race with Oh Sama Cash.

Gatt could not have started the second day better as with third place he shot to the top, having an eight-point advantage over the driver from Serbia as Gocciadoro was disqualified.

In the 2nd race of the day, Gocciadoro picked up the lead once again after winning the race whilst Rodney placed fourth with a difficult horse.

