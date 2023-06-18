Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez hopes to restore his team’s “winning culture” by beating Croatia on Sunday and winning the Nations League.

Manchester City’s goalscoring hero in their Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan last weekend noted only two players in Spain’s squad had won trophies with the national team — Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas.

Sevilla wing-back Navas lifted the 2010 World Cup with La Roja, while Alba was part of the side which won Spain’s last trophy at Euro 2012, over a decade ago.

“It will be very important to win again, after all this time, bringing Spain back to the highest point,” Rodri told a news conference Saturday, ahead of the final in Rotterdam.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...