Manchester City extended their perfect start to the Premier League season as Rodri sealed a dramatic 2-1 win against Sheffield United after Erling Haaland scored once and missed a penalty for the champions on Sunday.

Haaland drove a first half spot-kick against the post before his header put City in front after the break at Bramall Lane.

City were in danger of squandering the points when Jayden Bogle equalised against the run of play with just five minutes left.

But Rodri saved City with a blistering strike three minutes later as Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the table after a third successive victory.

