Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard fought off a ferocious attack from Tadej Pogacar on the first of four Alpine tests in the Tour de France on Saturday as Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez won stage 14.

Ineos rider Rodriguez climbed into third place overall by one second from Australian rider Jai Hindley with a great climb and daredevil downhill finish.

“Its incredible, something I always dreamed of,” said 22-year-old Rodriguez as Ineos won again following Michal Kwiatkowski’s triumph on Friday.

Vingegaard now leads Pogacar by 10 seconds after winning a war of nerves in the battle for the title.