Rodrygo Goes fired Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory with a clinical double in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in Seville on Saturday. 

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again. 

Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy, fought well but ultimately fell short against the reigning Spanish and European champions, who face Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semi-finals.

