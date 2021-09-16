Rodrygo sank wasteful Inter Milan with the last-gasp winner in a 1-0 triumph at the San Siro which gives Real Madrid the perfect start to their Champions League campaign.

The Italian champions are trying to make the competition’s knockout rounds for the first time since 2011/12 but they were punished for letting a series of opportunities slip by before Brazilian Rodrygo’s beautifully struck goal in the final minute.

It was a harsh result for Inter against Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid, who up to that point had shown little of the attacking verve which has brought them 13 goals in four La Liga games so far this season.

