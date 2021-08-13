Cycling’s final 21-day race of the season, the Vuelta a Espana, gets underway in Burgos Saturday with three Olympic champions taking on the mountainous route bookended by individual time-trials.

The race starts in a heatwave with the mercury set to tip 38C (100F) on the first of 21 stages.

Slovenia’s two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma won the Olympic time-trial gold in Tokyo two weeks ago, while last year’s Vuelta runner-up Richard Carapaz of Ineos claimed the Olympic road race.

