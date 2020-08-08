Primoz Roglic edged Tour de France holder Egan Bernal in a tight finish to clinch the second stage of the Tour de l'Ain on Saturday exactly three weeks ahead of the start of this year's 'Grand Boucle'.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, who won last year's Vuelta a Espana, also took the overall leader's jersey to put his hand up for the Tour which begins on August 29.

Roglic paid tribute to his team-mates including Steven Kruijswijk, George Bennett and Tom Dumoulin, who all finished within the top 25.

