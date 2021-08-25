Double defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent Wednesday when he hunted down Magnus Cort Nielsen’s desperate long range escape for a Stage 11 win that went down to the wire.

Having fallen on Tuesday, Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic, instead of struggling, gained a few seconds on key rivals, Movistar pair Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez, and remains the most likely winner when the race arrives in Santiago in ten days time.

That trio made up the podium while Norway’s surprise package Odd Christian Eiking held on to the overall lead, just clinging on over the last climb.

