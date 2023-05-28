Primoz Roglic won the Giro d’Italia after crossing with the peloton on Sunday’s final procession stage in Rome, which was claimed by Mark Cavendish in his final ever appearance at the Italian Grand Tour.

Jumbo Visma rider Roglic, 33, has added another Grand Tour to his long list of honours which includes a treble of victories in the Vuelta a Espana.

The Slovenian topped the general classification after a cruise through the Italian capital, his triumph effectively earned after snatching the lead from Geraint Thomas in Saturday’s gruelling mountain-top individual time trial.

“I’m trying to enjoy the moment, enjoy also all the emotions and everything that happened yesterday,” said Roglic.

“Every win is definitely special and I’m just grateful to be able to achieve this one. It will stay in my memories for the rest of my life.”

Roglic virtually assured himself his first Giro and earned some redemption for a meltdown in similar circumstances three years ago at the Tour de France.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt