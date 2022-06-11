Primoz Roglic seized the overall lead of cycling’s Criterium du Dauphine after finishing second, 13sec behind winner Carlos Verona in a gruelling Alpine slog on Saturday.

With around 60km of ascent along the route Slovenian Roglic launched a sudden attack on the last of three climbs and leads his teammate Jonas Vingegard by 44sec in the overall standings.

After a hot day in the saddle Australian Tour de France hope Ben O’Connor climbed to third overall at 1min 24sec.

Another potential contender Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart finished a few seconds adrift and is still in the mix at 1min 30sec.

