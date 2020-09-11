Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the Tour de France on Friday as Daniel Martinez scored a first stage win for US team Education First by triumphing in a titanic mountain battle.

Defending champion Egan Bernal dropped 37 seconds on his two key rivals, the Slovenian pair of Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, over the final kilometre of the 191.5km 13th stage.

Colombia’s Nairo Quintana and Frenchman Romain Bardet also fell further behind Roglic.

