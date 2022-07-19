Untouchable Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas led a raft of familiar faces to glory when she claimed her third straight triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships on Monday.

Day four of action at Hayward Field in Oregon saw experience count as multiple gold medallists from the Tokyo Olympics followed up on their efforts in the Japanese capital with more podium-topping.

“This is my third consecutive world (outdoor) title, it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Rojas, who had been hoping to better her world record but was frustrated by wind affecting her run-up.

“I wanted a longer jump, but I am happy to return to this beautiful stadium, to see the crowd,” Rojas added.

Rojas was among three female two-time Olympic champions to strike gold in Eugene.

Belgium’s Nafi Thiam earlier claimed a last-gasp victory in the heptathlon over Dutch rival Anouk Vetter, while imperious Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won her second 1500m title.

