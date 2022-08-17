Ħamrun Spartans have taken their UEFA Europa Conference League experience by storm. They have dispatched Armenia’s Alashkert, Velez Mostar of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia.

Led by Branko Nisevic, they are now on the cusp of history as a group stage berth will be at stake when they face Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade in a two-legged tie.

While the Spartans’ run is showing that Maltese players and clubs can be competitive at international level, at the same time no one was expecting them to get this far.

Already in the first round, Ħamrun’s journey looked all but over when they were trailing by two goals on aggregate against Alashkert.

Yet, as true Spartan warriors, the Maltese club sparked into life thanks to a 55th-minute goal scored by Roko Prsa. From then onwards, the Spartans scored eight goals and conceded just twice.

