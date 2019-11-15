Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has reaffirmed the government’s pledge to separate the dual role of the Attorney General by the end of year.

“All that needs to happen is to put the relevant parts [of the revised law] into effect and also, prior to that, to appoint the new State Advocate after a public call,” Dr Bonnici said.

Speaking during a conference on the efficiency of the justice system, Dr Bonnici said the decision to launch a constitutional amendment to split the Attorney General’s role was of “massive, historical importance”.

“This government took the bull by its horns and will implement this change by the end of this year,” Dr Bonnici said.

Splitting the role means having an Attorney General, who will focus on prosecutions, and a State Advocate, who will serve as legal consultant to the government.

The proposal to amend the Constitution to allow such a change had been made by the Venice Commission in its evaluation of the rule of law in Malta last year. The body, considered the highest in Europe on constitutional matters, had made a series of recommendations which the government has committed to implement.

In comments to Times of Malta following his speech, Dr Bonnici said a State Advocate would be appointed by January. The selection process was still ongoing, he said.

A public call for the appointment of the State Advocate was issued last month. Applications had to be sent in by October 15.

The selection process will be handled by an appointment commission but the final decision will rest solely with the Prime Minister.

Parliament had approved a Bill setting up the Office of the State Advocate before rising for the summer recess.

While in principle the government’s decision to accept this recommendation was welcomed by the Opposition, its implementation prompted criticism, with former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil slamming the Bill as being “anti-European”.